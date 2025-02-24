Use of Social Media to Express Patriotic Spirit



Bandar Seri Begawan: The use of social media became an important platform to express the patriotic spirit to the country during the 41st National Day Celebration. Social media was filled with clips showing historic moments throughout the celebration. Through the use of social media, the people and residents of the country showcased their patriotic spirit, in addition to enlivening their love for the country.





According to Radio Television Brunei, the prevalence of social media during the National Day celebrations highlighted its role as a tool for unity and national pride. Citizens and residents alike took to various platforms to share images and videos that captured the essence of the festivities, creating a virtual tapestry of national pride.





The celebration saw an unprecedented level of engagement on platforms like Facebook, Instagram, and Twitter, where users shared their personal experiences and reflections on the significance of the day. Many posts featured iconic landmarks draped in national colors, while others displayed community gatherings and traditional performances that resonated with cultural heritage.





Social media not only served as a medium for expression but also as a means of connection, bringing together individuals from diverse backgrounds in a shared celebration of national identity. The digital space became a testament to the collective spirit of the nation, reinforcing a sense of belonging and unity among its people.

