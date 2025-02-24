Brunei DPMM FC Suffers Narrow Defeat Against BG Tampines Rovers



Bandar Seri Begawan: Brunei DPMM FC continued its campaign at Jalan Besar Stadium in Singapore. In the match, Brunei DPMM FC lost 1-NIL to BG Tampines Rovers.

According to Radio Television Brunei, the tightly contested match saw both teams struggling to break the deadlock throughout the first half. However, BG Tampines Rovers managed to secure the win with a decisive goal, leaving Brunei DPMM FC unable to equalize before the final whistle.

This result marks another challenging outing for Brunei DPMM FC in the Singapore Premier League as they seek to improve their standings in future matches.