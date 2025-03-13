Prince ‘Abdul Malik Attends Khatam Al-Qur’an Ceremony at Yayasan Sultan Haji Hassanal Bolkiah Complex



Bandar Seri Begawan: His Royal Highness Prince ‘Abdul Malik ibni His Majesty Sultan Haji Hassanal Bolkiah Mu’izzaddin Waddaulah, Chairman of the Yayasan Sultan Haji Hassanal Bolkiah Board of Governors, attended the Khatam Al-Qur’an Ceremony organized by Yayasan Sultan Haji Hassanal Bolkiah. The event, held in conjunction with Ramadhan, took place at the Yayasan Sultan Haji Hassanal Bolkiah Complex on the afternoon of 13th March.





According to Radio Television Brunei, upon arrival, Prince ‘Abdul Malik was welcomed by several dignitaries, including Yang Berhormat Pehin Udana Khatib Dato Paduka Seri Setia Ustaz Haji Awang Badaruddin bin Pengarah Dato Paduka Haji Awang Othman, Minister of Religious Affairs; Yang Berhormat Dato Seri Setia Awang Haji Erywan bin Pehin Datu Pekerma Jaya Haji Mohd. Yusof, Second Minister of Foreign Affairs; and Yang Berhormat Pehin Datu Lailaraja Retired Major General Dato Paduka Seri Awang Haji Halbi bin Haji Mohd. Yussof, Minister at the Prime Minister’s Office. The event also saw the presence of Yang Berhormat Dato Seri Setia Dr. Awang Haji Mohammad Isham bin Haji Jaafar, Minister of Health, and Doctor Dayang Nor Imtihan binti Haji Abdul Razak, Acting Managing Director of Yayasan.





The ceremony commenced with the recitation of Takhtim Al-Qur’an, led by Awang Muhammad Syazwanshah bin Razali, a teacher at Yayasan Primary School. A total of 30 officers and staff from Yayasan completed their Al-Qur’an readings during the event.





The ceremony proceeded with the reading of Doa Khatam and Doa Selamat by Yang Dimuliakan Begawan Pehin Khatib Dato Paduka Awang Haji Hamidon bin Begawan Pehin Siraja Khatib Dato Paduka Seri Setia Haji Awang Abdul Hamid. The event concluded with the breaking of the fast and a mass Fardhu Maghrib prayer. In attendance were members of the Yayasan Board of Directors, Pengiran Muda Mahkota Al-Muhtadee Billah Fund for Orphans Board of Trustees, officers and staff of Yayasan, and teachers from Yayasan School.

