President Marcos Confident in Economic Boost from TPLEX Extension Project

MANILA — President Ferdinand R. Marcos Jr. showcased his enthusiasm for the economic potential of the Tarlac-Pangasinan-La Union Expressway (TPLEX) Extension Project during the signing of the concession agreement on Wednesday. The project is anticipated to significantly enhance economic development in northern Luzon as part of the government's Build Better More infrastructure initiative.

According to Philippines News Agency, the TPLEX Extension Project is a crucial development that aligns with the nation's goals for progress and opportunity. The project, stretching 59.4 kilometers as a four-lane toll road with five interchanges, will connect the existing TPLEX from Rosario to San Juan in La Union. Once completed, the PHP23.36-billion public-private partnership between the Department of Public Works and Highways and San Miguel Holdings Corp. is expected to cut travel time from Rosario to San Juan from 1.5 hours to approximately 40 minutes.

President Marcos highlighted the project's potential to accelerate the flow of tourists and economic activities to northern Luzon and facilitate faster transport of resources and agricultural products to southern regions. He emphasized the expected benefits of the project in fostering partnerships across agricultural, industrial, and tourism sectors, linking vital regional corridors, and creating significant job opportunities.

In his remarks, Marcos commended San Miguel Corp. for its continued partnership in national development projects and urged the timely completion of the TPLEX Extension. He specifically called on San Miguel Holdings Corporation to ensure that the first segment of the extension is completed by 2028 and that the remaining sections proceed as scheduled.

The president's appeal underscored the importance of dedication and integrity among all individuals involved, from office staff to construction workers, in achieving the project's ambitious goals.