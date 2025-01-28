Pre-STPUB Examination Results Announced for 1445 Hijrah/2024



Bandar Seri Begawan: The Examination Division, Department of Islamic Studies, Ministry of Religious Affairs, has announced the results of the Pre-Brunei Religious Education Higher Certificate, Pre-STPUB, and the Brunei Religious Education Higher Certificate, STPUB examinations for the year 1445 Hijrah/2024. These examinations were conducted for Pre-U One and Pre-U Two candidates at Hassanal Bolkiah Boys’ Arabic Secondary School and Sultan Haji Hassanal Bolkiah Tahfiz Al-Qur’an Institute.





According to Radio Television Brunei, among the 265 Pre-U One candidates who sat for the Pre-Brunei Religious Education Higher Certificate Examination, 261 candidates achieved at least one Jayyid or Honours grade. Furthermore, 181 of these candidates secured at least one Jayyid or Honours in all subjects.





In the Brunei Religious Education Higher Certificate Examination, 384 candidates appeared for the test. Of these, 377 candidates passed, with 202 achieving a Mumtaz or Excellent result.





The schools are scheduled to collect their results on Thursday, 30th January, at the Examination Division Office, Department of Islamic Studies, starting from 9:30 in the morning. Students who took the examination can obtain their result slips from their respective schools. Meanwhile, private candidates are advised to collect their result slips at the Examination Division Office, located on the Ground Floor of the Ministry of Religious Affairs building, during office hours.

