Early screening and diagnosis are the most effective approaches to increases the chances of long-term recovery from cancer. In that regard public education and awareness are of utmost importance, as citizens and residents of the country can work closely together with organisations, supporters and policy makers in bringing about positive change and effecting action. In an interview with RTB, Consultant Medical Oncologist and Director of the Brunei Cancer Centre, Pantai Jerudong Specialist Centre, PJSC said the current rise in number of cancer cases in the country is a cause for concern.

The Ministry of Health is also introducing several events in conjunction with World Cancer Day, including the Weekend event at Taman Haji Sir Muda Omar 'Ali Saifuddien.

Practicing a healthy lifestyle, engaging in beneficial activities and going for regular screening will increase the likelihood of preventing or recovering from cancer.

Source: Radio Television Brunei