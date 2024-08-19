Police credit public support for zero-crime Kadayawan events

DAVAO CITY: No crime was recorded during the celebration of the 39th Kadayawan Festival here from Aug. 8 to 18, the Davao City Police Office (DCPO) reported Monday. Col. Hansel Marantan, acting DCPO director, commended the police and all Dabawenyos for the peaceful conduct of the popular festival that celebrates the culture and tradition of the city's 11 ethnolinguistic tribes. "Your tremendous support in adhering to the law has emphasized our commitment to embracing our community's safety culture. Let us continue on this journey together, supporting one another for the peace and development of our beloved city,' Marantan said in a statement. Some 20,400 security and safety officers ensured the peace and security of the Kadayawan activities, with units assigned per event. During the culmination activities on Sunday, 4,104 were deployed to the Indak-Indak (dance showdown) and Pamulak (floral float parade). Source: Philippines News Agency

