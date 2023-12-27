PNP 2023: A Year of Intense Reforms and Female Leadership Emergence

MANILA - The Philippine National Police (PNP) experienced a year of significant challenges and achievements in 2023, marked by a rigorous crackdown on corrupt officers, an increase in election-related incidents, a decline in overall crime rates, and the extension of the top cop's tenure.

According to Philippines News Agency, The year began with a bold step towards internal cleansing following an order from Department of the Interior and Local Government (DILG) Secretary Benjamin 'Benhur' Abalos Jr. He mandated all police colonels and generals to submit courtesy resignations as part of an effort to rid the force of officers involved in illegal drug activities. This move was prompted by a major drug operation in Manila in October 2022, which led to the arrest of a dismissed police sergeant and exposed a drug recycling scheme among officers.

A committee comprising retired and active officials, including Baguio City Mayor Benjamin Magalong, Defense Secretary Gilberto Teodoro Jr., then PNP chief Rodolfo Azurin Jr., and others, reviewed the resignations of over 900 third-level police officials. On April 10, Abalos disclosed the involvement of ranking PNP officials in drug-related misconduct.

President Ferdinand R. Marcos Jr., following his second State of the Nation Address (SONA), accepted the resignation of 18 high-ranking officers implicated in illegal drug activities, while the advisory group advised retaining 935 other officials.

The PNP also faced a substantial increase in election-related incidents during the Barangay and Sangguniang Kabataan Elections (BSKE) 2023, with 105 validated incidents compared to 40 in the 2018 polls. Despite this, the electoral process was not significantly impacted, and no election failures were reported nationwide. A total of 29 fatalities and 100 injuries were associated with these incidents.

From a crime perspective, there was an 8.22 percent reduction in focus crimes compared to the previous year, with a notable 67-percent drop in such crimes during Christmas Eve 2023.

A major highlight was the extension of PNP chief Gen. Benjamin Acorda Jr.'s tenure by President Marcos until March 31, 2024, marking the first time a sitting president has extended a PNP chief's service for outstanding performance in internal security.

The PNP also responded to a critical incident on the day of Acorda's supposed retirement - a bombing at Mindanao State University gymnasium in Marawi City, resulting in casualties and injuries. The PNP identified two members of the Daulah Islamiyah-Maute Group and arrested another suspect related to the bombing.

2023 also saw significant strides in female leadership within the PNP. Women now make up 18.32 percent of the force, with notable figures such as Col. Jean Fajardo, the first female chief of the PNP's Public Information Office, and Brig. Gen. Portia Manalad, the first-ever female police general from the PNP Academy, leading critical operations against human trafficking and sexual abuse. Additionally, Col. Grace Madayag assumed the role of police chief in Mandaluyong City, and 14 regional police offices now have female public information officers.