Philippines to Launch ‘Rice for All’ Program at Kadiwa Sites to Combat Inflation

MANILA — The Department of Agriculture (DA) announced the upcoming launch of the "Rice for All" program, set to begin on August 1 at four Kadiwa sites, as part of efforts to mitigate inflation impacts caused by rising food prices. This initiative aims to make affordable rice available to consumers at controlled prices.

According to Philippines News Agency, the program will offer commercial well-milled rice at PHP 45 per kilogram at selected locations in Taguig City, Manila, Malabon, and Caloocan, available every Thursday to Saturday. The pricing strategy is designed to lower market prices and provide relief from inflationary pressures. Imported rice currently ranges from PHP 51 to PHP 55 per kilogram, compared to local well-milled rice prices. To prevent potential abuse, the DA has implemented a 25-kilogram daily purchase limit per buyer.

De Mesa highlighted that the "Rice for All" program could see a long-term rollout, supported by both farmers cooperatives and private traders. It is planned to expand alongside the P29 program, which offers aging but quality rice at PHP 29 per kilogram to vulnerable populations, including low-income families and senior citizens. With 17 Kadiwa sites already implementing the P29 program, the DA plans to extend these efforts to the Visayas and Mindanao regions by the end of the year, aiming to reach 1,500 municipalities and benefit approximately 6.9 million households nationwide.