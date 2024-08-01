Juan Ponce Enrile Urges Courts to Resolve Long-Pending Cases Against Him

MANILA — Chief Presidential Legal Counsel Juan Ponce Enrile expressed frustration over the prolonged delays in the court handling of cases against him, including high-profile corruption charges. Speaking at the sidelines of a legislative hearing in the House of Representatives on Wednesday, Enrile highlighted his prolonged legal battles, urging for resolutions.

According to Philippines News Agency, despite the Supreme Court's decision allowing the Sandiganbayan to proceed with charges related to the Priority Development Assistance Fund (PDAF) scandal, there has been little progress. "Let them decide. Until now, they are not deciding. It has been pending for more than 10 years. No evidence against me has been presented," he stated, pointing out the extended duration and lack of evidence presented in his cases.

Enrile, facing multiple legal challenges including those related to the controversial coconut levy funds, expressed uncertainty about the status of these cases, noting their significant impact on others. The Supreme Court had earlier affirmed the Sandiganbayan's jurisdiction over his alleged PDAF irregularities dating back two decades, emphasizing that the prosecution must present admissible evidence according to law.

In 2014, the Ombudsman formally charged Enrile, alongside his chief of staff Jessica Lucila Reyes, businesswoman Janet Lim Napoles, and others with plunder related to Enrile’s management of PDAF allocations between 2004 and 2010, accusing him of misappropriating PHP 172 million.