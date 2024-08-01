Tarlac Cleared of Bird Flu Concerns, Agriculture Officials Confirm

MANILA — Agriculture Assistant Secretary Arnel de Mesa confirmed on Wednesday that there is no bird flu outbreak in Tarlac, alleviating concerns among consumers and the poultry industry. Recent tests from the province have returned negative for the highly pathogenic avian influenza (HPAI), ensuring the safety of the local poultry population.

According to Philippines News Agency, the Bureau of Animal Industry (BAI) conducted confirmatory tests on blood samples from three farms in Tarlac, all of which showed no signs of the virus. This announcement counters rumors of a bird flu outbreak and underscores the reliability of the BAI's testing capabilities. DA Assistant Secretary for Swine and Poultry Dante Palabrica also reassured the public about the accuracy of the news, emphasizing trust in the BAI's modern and dependable facilities for avian influenza assessments.

De Mesa noted that the recent spike in egg prices in the region is unrelated to bird flu fears, instead attributing it to the seasonal demand increase with the opening of classes and the impact of floods on some warehouses caused by the enhanced southwest monsoon and Super Typhoon Carina. Current prices for medium eggs in Metro Manila are recorded between PHP8.60 and PHP8.50 each by the DA-Bantay Presyo (price watch).

In related developments, the Department of Agriculture (DA) has lifted the temporary import ban on poultry products from Japan. Following Japan's official report to the World Organization for Animal Health (WOAH) declaring the country AI-free since June 2, the Philippines is set to resume imports of live poultry, poultry meat, day-old chicks, eggs, and semen from Japan as per DA Memorandum Order No. 31.