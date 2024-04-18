Philippines and New Zealand Move Toward Visiting Forces Agreement

MANILA: In an effort to enhance bilateral defense and economic relationships, the Philippines and New Zealand are discussing a visiting forces agreement. This was announced following a meeting between President Ferdinand R. Marcos Jr. and New Zealand Prime Minister Christopher Luxon at Malacañang Palace.

According to Philippines News Agency, the two leaders agreed on several cooperative measures, including the signing of a Mutual Logistics Supporting Arrangement and advancing towards a Status of Visiting Forces Agreement by the end of 2024. The discussions also covered concerns over maritime security and the strengthening of economic ties through various international trade agreements.