Philippine Stock Market Rallies, Peso Holds Steady

MANILA: The Philippine stock market saw an uptick for the second consecutive day, with the main index rising by 1.13 percent to close at 6,523.19 points.

According to Philippines News Agency, this rise reflects a recovering investor sentiment following recent market downturns. The local peso remained relatively stable, trading sideways against the US dollar, with minor fluctuations throughout the trading day. This financial update comes amid speculations of potential monetary easing by the Central Bank, which may begin later this year to further support the national economy.