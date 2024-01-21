Philippine House Nears Completion of Priority Bills, Eyes Defense and Economic Reforms

MANILA: The House of Representatives is on the verge of completing the approval process for most of the 57 priority bills identified by the administration and the Legislative-Executive Development Advisory Council (LEDAC). As the session is set to resume on Monday, only four bills remain pending.

According to Philippines News Agency, the focus will be on passing House Bill No. 9713, which aims to establish a self-reliant defense posture program and foster the development of a national defense industry. Romualdez emphasized the importance of this bill, noting that a credible defense program and industry are crucial for reducing dependence on foreign allies and suppliers for defense needs.

Romualdez also highlighted the legislative achievements in line with President Marcos' agenda, which concentrates on sustaining economic growth, aiding the poor and vulnerable sectors, creating jobs, and improving the overall quality of life for Filipinos.

The other three LEDAC bills awaiting final approval include amendments to the Electric Power Industry Reform Act, currently under technical working group finalization; the Budget Modernization Bill; and the National Defense Act. Additionally, eleven other bills, also identified as priorities by the House, are in various stages of plenary and committee deliberations.

Meanwhile, President Ferdinand R. Marcos Jr. has already signed into law 11 LEDAC bills. These include the SIM Registration Act, legislation postponing the Barangay and Sangguniang Kabataan elections, and laws aimed at strengthening the professionalism in the Armed Forces of the Philippines. Other significant laws passed are the New Agrarian Reform Emancipation Act, the Maharlika Investment Fund Act, the establishment of regional specialty hospitals, the national employment recovery strategy/Trabaho Para sa Bayan Act, the Local Government Unit Income Classification Act, the Internet Transaction/E-Commerce Law, amendments to the Build-Operate-Transfer/Public-Private Partnership Acts, and the Ease of Paying Taxes Act.

These legislative measures reflect a comprehensive effort by the Philippine government to address key areas such as defense, economic reform, public services, and taxation, indicating a significant shift towards modernization and self-reliance.