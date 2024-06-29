Philippine Court Grants PNP Authority to Examine Devices of Chinese National Suspected of Hacking

Makati City – The Philippine National Police (PNP) has been granted 10 days to conduct a forensic analysis on devices confiscated from Yuhang Liu, a Chinese national arrested last month on suspicions of cyber-related offenses.

According to Philippines News Agency, chief of the Criminal Investigation and Detection Group (CIDG), the Quezon City Regional Trial Court 90 issued a warrant to examine computer data found on Liu's equipment, which has since been handed over to the PNP's Anti-Cybercrime Group (ACG) for detailed inspection. "We have turned over [these equipment] to the ACG, specifically to the digital forensic unit of that office for examination," Francisco reported during a press briefing in Camp Crame, Quezon City.

The seized items include three mobile phones, a radio receiver/transmitter, a Huawei router, an Apple tablet, an Honor laptop, an aerial drone, an inverter unit, a computer central processing unit, and other computer accessories. Francisco noted that if the initial 10-day examination period is insufficient, they will request more time.

Liu was detained following his arrest on May 29 in Barangay San Isidro, Makati City, after a complaint was lodged against him for brandishing a firearm and coercing an individual to deliver what were described as communication hacking devices to his residence. These devices were allegedly intended for use in hacking or accessing the international mobile equipment identity numbers of mobile phones at vital installations. He is currently held at the CIDG - National Capital Region, awaiting further court decisions regarding his transfer to the PNP Custodial Center in Camp Crame.