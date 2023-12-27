Philippine Army and Career Builders Partner to Provide Skills Training and Employment in Pangasinan

MALASIQUI – The Philippine Army's 702nd Infantry Brigade, in collaboration with the Career Builders Skills Training and Assessment Center Inc., has launched an initiative to offer skills training and employment opportunities to military personnel, their families, and residents of geographically isolated and conflict-affected areas in Pangasinan, Tarlac, Bataan, and Zambales.

According to Philippines News Agency, commander of the Philippine Army 702nd Infantry Brigade, the project is a training-to-work program designed to combat poverty and promote peace and security. In an interview conducted on Wednesday, Señires highlighted the program's focus on training individuals and subsequently placing them in employment, allowing them to become self-sufficient.

The program plans to train at least 100 participants in masonry, welding, and carpentry during a 15-day training period. These participants, who are the initial target of the program, will also receive free accommodation and an allowance while they search for jobs. Señires emphasized the military's commitment to the well-being of its soldiers and their dependents, stating that financially stable military families lead to strong and dedicated soldiers.

Señires further mentioned that this development opportunity is open to all constituents willing to participate. The program aligns with the National Task Force to End Local Communist Armed Conflict (NTF-ELCAC)'s anti-insurgency campaign. By addressing poverty, one of the primary causes of insurgency, the program aims to prevent residents in isolated and conflict-prone areas from being misled.