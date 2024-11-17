Pesta Kampung Kitani Attracts Strong Public Interest.



Tutong: 26 local entrepreneurs participated in the ‘Pesta Kampung Kitani’ organised by TSS and TG Event Management. The festival held at Kampung Sengkarai, Tutong received overwhelming response from the public.

According to Radio Television Brunei, the 60’s and 70’s village themed festival aims to help and highlight some local food and beverage entrepreneurs to be more creative and innovative in promoting their sales products to the public.

The participation of local entrepreneurs in the event acts as a platform to further develop product quality and also as an attraction for customers.