PESATU Multi-Purpose Hall Undergoes Religious Cleansing Ceremony



Tutong: The Islamic Da’wah Centre, under the Ministry of Religious Affairs, in collaboration with the Muallaf Development Division and the Muallaf Welfare, conducted a religious cleansing ceremony for the newly constructed PESATU Multi-Purpose Hall. This event took place at Kampung Tanjong Panjang in the Tutong District.





According to Radio Television Brunei, the ceremony was attended by Awang Haji Abdul Rajid bin Haji Mohd Salleh, who is the Director of the Islamic Da’wah Centre. The PESATU Multi-Purpose Hall is intended to serve the community by providing a venue for various beneficial activities, including charitable and religious events. The construction of this hall required an investment of over $794,000.

