Various events and activities continue to enliven festive stages in all district in conjunction with His Majesty's 77th Birthday Celebration. The PENTARAMA performance was held on 22nd July night, in Temburong District.

Organised by the Information Department, the performance was one of the methods utilised by the department to meet the public through stage performances. Present was Yang Berhormat Haji Awang Sulaiman bin Haji Nasir, Member of the Legislative Council.

Meanwhile, the festive stage in Belait District featured a 'Pentomin Competition,' joined by 64 students from 8 secondary schools in said district. Among those in attendance was Awang Haji Amirol Hafidzin bin Haji Muhammad, Acting Belait District Officer.

In Brunei Muara District, the festive stage was enlivened with the 'Pantaran Sastera Dewan Bahasa dan Pustaka: Pertandingan Deklamasi Sajak.' Present at the poetry declamation competition was Awang Suip bin Haji Abdul Wahab, Acting Director of Language and Literature Bureau.

The 'Lailatul Hubb' performance was held at the festive stage in Temburong District. It was organised by the Department Schools, Tutong District.

Source: Radio Television Brunei