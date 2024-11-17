Penghulu and Village Head Voting Conducted in Brunei Districts.



Gadong: The Penghulu Mukim Voting and Selection event took place in Brunei Muara District, while the Village Head Voting and Selection occurred in the Belait District. The selection of the Penghulu candidate for Mukim Zone Satu Kampong Ayer was held at Al-Muhtadee Billah Mosque in Kampung Sungai Kebun on the morning of November 17th.

According to Radio Television Brunei, the event was attended by Awang Haji Md. Khairul Sirajul Fikri bin Haji Jamaluddin, the Acting Assistant Brunei Muara District Officer, and Yang Berhormat Awang Amran bin Haji Maidin, a Member of the Legislative Council. Muhammad Azli bin Salim, aged 30, was the sole candidate for the Penghulu position.

In the Belait District, the selection of the Village Head candidate for Kampung Mumong ‘A’ was conducted at Kampung Pandan Community Hall, Kuala Belait. Awang Haji Amirol Hafidzin bin Haji Muhammad, the Acting Belait District Officer, and Yang Berhormat Awang Mohammad bin Abdullah @ Lim Swee Ann, a Member of the Legislative Council, were pre

sent during the event. Awang Aminur bin Haji Othman, aged 39, was the sole candidate for the Village Head position.