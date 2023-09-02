Party-list office in Davao offers free legal, medical services

The ACT-CIS (Anti-Crime and Terrorism Community Involvement and Support) Party-list opened a new office here on Saturday, extending its services not only to locals but to other clients in Mindanao. The office will start operations on Monday and will assist in problems concerning labor and legal issues. It will likewise provide social services and police assistance, and others. 'If they have problems on medical or burial, we will refer them to the Department Social Welfare and Development and if it is labor issues, we will refer them to the Department of Labor and Employment,' Rep. Erwin Tulfo said in a press briefing. The office will have five employees who will try to accommodate all clients Mondays to Fridays from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. 'We will try our best to help them on the same day that they submitted their requirements,' Tulfo added. Another ACT-CIS office will also open in Davao Oriental and will be headed by his sister, Wanda Teo. Teo said they plan to put up a dialysis center in Mati City and will include free services for endoscopy, other laboratory tests and eye care, among others. 'We are working on it before the end of the year,' Teo said

Source: Philippines News Agency