Palace bares 28 new appointments

Malacañang on Saturday released the names of 28 new appointees of President Ferdinand R. Marcos Jr., including two special envoys for overseas Filipinos' concerns and to the United Arab Emirates (UAE) for Trade and Investments. The President appointed Iglesia Ni Cristo (INC) Executive Minister Eduardo Manalo as Special Envoy for Overseas Filipino Concerns, the same position given to the latter in 2018 under the leadership of former president Rodrigo Duterte. The INC's, known for its bloc voting system, backed Marcos' presidential bid in the 2022 national elections, as well as his candidacy for vice president in 2016. The roster of newly appointed officials also included businessman Norman Vincent Wee, who was tapped as Special Envoy to the UAE for Trade and Investments. Marcos appointed Grace Tan as the new chairperson of the National Labor Relations Commission, an attached agency of the Department of Labor and Employment mandated to adjudicate labor and management disputes involving both local and overseas workers through compulsory arbitration and alternative modes of dispute resolution. The other appointees are Jesus Ricardo Domingo as Foreign Affairs Undersecretary; Pablo Lorenzo as Defense Undersecretary; Felix Castro Jr. as Presidential Assistant for Marawi Rehabilitation, with the rank of Assistant Secretary; Niño Raymond Alvina as Finance Assistant Secretary; and Wilson Buerano Jr. as deputy director general of the Philippine Information Agency. Based on the new list of presidential appointees, Romeo Bernardo and Rosalia de Leon will serve as members of Bangko Sentral ng Pilipinas' Monetary Board; Allan Montaño as member of the National Tripartite Industrial Peace Council, representing the labor sector; Cynthia Carrion as member of Philippine Retirement Authority's Board of Trustees; and Mark Bocobo as member of Cagayan Economic Zone Authority's Board of Directors, representing the national government. Named provincial agrarian reform adjudicators were Saipal Alawi Jr., Grian Damarillos, Reparado Galos III, Rolando Lava and Rahyll Saga. Marcos also tapped Catherine Alam-Miranda and Jonathan Leybag as Local Government Operations Officer VIII of the Department of the Interior and Local Government Reginald Rapanan will serve as Director IV at the Department of Transportation's Office for Transportation Security, while Rowena Hizon, Miramel Laxa, Michael Joseph Lorico, and Christian Joseph Regunay will hold the same posts at the Department of Social Welfare and Development (DSWD). Marcos designated Jacklyn Krystyl Nehama Bana as Director III of the DSWD; Consolacion Agcaoili as Executive Director III of the Bureau of Local Government Finance; and Mark Anthony Diamante as Director III of the Department of Human Settlements and Urban Development.

Source: Philippines News Agency