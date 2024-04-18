PAGASA Warns of Heat Indices Surpassing 52°C Due to El Niño

MANILA: The Philippine Atmospheric, Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration (PAGASA) has issued a warning that some regions might experience heat indices above 52 degrees Celsius, posing extreme danger.

According to Philippines News Agency, Chief of PAGASA’s Climate Monitoring and Prediction Section, this alarming level of heat index is expected due to the El Niño phenomenon. Solis emphasized the risk of heat stroke from direct sun exposure and advised the public to stay hydrated and limit outdoor activities during peak heat hours. PAGASA forecasts particularly high temperatures next month in regions such as Cagayan Valley, Central Luzon, and Metro Manila.