Post: Over Three Thousand Runners Set to Participate in Brunei Half Marathon 2025



Bandar seri begawan: Over three thousand local and foreign runners will be participating in The Brunei Half Marathon 2025, which is scheduled on 29th November 2025, at the Sultan Haji Omar ‘Ali Saifuddien Bridge. The event aims to bolster sports tourism in Brunei Darussalam, attracting participants from various regions to experience the scenic marathon route.

According to Radio Television Brunei, the distribution of running kits was held at the Indoor Stadium, Hassanal Bolkiah National Sports Complex, Berakas, on the afternoon of 28th November. This event marks a significant step in preparation, ensuring that all participants are equipped and ready for the marathon. The organizers hope that this event will not only promote running as a sport but also highlight Brunei as a destination for international sporting events.