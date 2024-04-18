Over P122 Million in Illegal Drugs to be Destroyed in Iloilo City

ILOILO CITY: The Philippine Drug Enforcement Agency (PDEA) is set to destroy approximately PHP122 million worth of illegal drugs at a dumpsite in Barangay Calahunan, Mandurriao district on April 30. The drugs, seized during various anti-drug operations across Western Visayas, include 18 kilos of shabu, six grams of cocaine, and 200 grams of marijuana.

According to Philippines News Agency, information officer at PDEA, the drugs will be incinerated to ensure their complete breakdown, in compliance with national regulations. This destruction marks the largest such event to date by PDEA in the region, with drugs from cases as far back as 2012 involved in this round of disposal.