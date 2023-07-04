Over 58K voters set to join plebiscite on Carmona’s cityhood

Some 58,691 registered voters are expected to participate in a plebiscite on July 8 to ratify the conversion of the municipality of Carmona into a component city of Cavite province, the Commission on Elections (Comelec) on Tuesday said. In a Viber message, Comelec spokesperson Rex Laudiangco told reporters that there will be 10 designated voting centers in Carmona's 116 clustered precincts. For the plebiscite schedule, registered voters may cast their votes from 7 a.m. until 3 p.m., which shall be followed by the canvassing of votes. President Ferdinand R. Marcos Jr. signed on Feb. 23 a law converting the municipality of Carmona into a component city. The converted town will now be known as the 'City of Carmona" which will remain under the jurisdiction of Cavite province. RA 11938 mandates the holding of a plebiscite in Carmona for the ratification of its conversion as a component city. Meanwhile, the Comelec launched the Carmona Plebiscite Final Joint Security Command Conference on Monday. The Philippine National Police, Armed Forces of the Philippines, Bureau of Fire Protection and other stakeholders joined the Comelec in their final gearing up for the plebiscite. Among the agendas discussed were stringent safety measures during the plebiscite, gun ban implementation, peace and order situation and the advantages of the cityhood of Carmona. The Comelec earlier announced the implementation of a gun ban in Carmona from June 8 to July 15. For its part, the Cavite Police Provincial Office vowed to assist and support the poll body to ensure a safe and orderly plebiscite. 'As the regional director of the foremost police regional office in the country, I have full confidence in the abilities and dedication of each and every member of our security forces together with the support of the Comelec 4A and the local government unit of Carmona and the province of Cavite," Calabarzon regional director Brig. Gen. Carlito Gaces said. (PNA)

Source: Philippines News Agency