Odiongan Advances in ASF Control; DSWD Compensates Affected Hog Farmers

ODIONGAN: In a crucial step to combat the spread of African swine fever (ASF), the Municipal Agriculture Office (MAO) in Odiongan is nearing completion of the depopulation process for pigs in the final ASF-affected barangay. Concurrently, the Department of Social Welfare and Development (DSWD) has initiated indemnity payments to local hog raisers impacted by the ASF outbreak.

According to Philippines News Agency, the municipal agriculturist, the MAO recently finished culling and burying around 132 pigs from 33 backyard farms in Barangay Panique. The remaining task involves handling pigs in Barangay Tuburan, a challenging area due to its difficult terrain. Famisaran detailed the need for earth-moving equipment like excavators and bulldozers to facilitate the burial of the pigs suspected of ASF infection. The operation aims to swiftly complete the depopulation in Barangay Tuburan, following the success in the two other affected villages.

Famisaran informed the Philippine News Agency that the DSWD had already compensated hog farmers in other towns of Romblon who participated in the culling. He expressed hope that Odiongan's affected farmers would receive their DSWD payments before the end of the year. As part of the containment efforts, hog raisers are eligible for government compensation, receiving PHP500 for each piglet and PHP1,000 for every weanling culled.

In addition to DSWD compensation, the Philippine Crop Insurance Corporation has recently offered free insurance coverage to local hog farmers. Famisaran also mentioned that while the ASF threat persists, backyard hog raising might be prohibited in the municipality for up to six months. However, he reassured that the Department of Agriculture (DA) has committed to replenishing the piglets of affected farmers free of charge once the town is declared ASF-free.

In a related development, Abegail Fetilo, a social welfare and development team leader, reported that the DSWD provided assistance to over 2,700 small hog farmers in Santa Fe, Alcantara, and Looc. These farmers received a total of PHP6,084,000 on December 14th as compensation for the depopulation of their piggeries due to ASF concerns.