Norwegian Sky Arrives in Brunei Darussalam, Marking a Milestone in Cruise Tourism



Brunei Darussalam: Brunei Darussalam continues to strengthen its position in cruise tourism with the arrival of the Norwegian Sky, this year’s first cruise ship, making its maiden voyage. Sailing from Saigon, Viet Nam, the ship is carrying over 900 passengers and over 830 crew members, before departing for Kota Kinabalu.





According to Radio Television Brunei, while in the country, the tourists visited places of interest including Istana Nurul Iman, Omar ‘Ali Saifuddien Mosque, and Kampong Ayer. Since 2023, 19 cruise ships have embarked in the country, simultaneously strengthening and increasing its reputation as a stopover destination for cruise ships.

