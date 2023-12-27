Northern Mindanao in 2023: A Year of Resilience and Challenges

CAGAYAN, Northern Mindanao - The year 2023 in Northern Mindanao, particularly in Misamis Occidental province, has been marked by significant events drawing national attention. The aftermath of the December 2022 shear line floods led to President Ferdinand R. Marcos Jr.'s visit to the province and nearby Gingoog City in Misamis Oriental. This visit catalyzed the formation of long-term policies focusing on disaster-resilient infrastructure and social welfare programs.

According to Philippines News Agency, following the floods, the provincial government, in collaboration with the Department of Social Welfare and Development, initiated cash assistance programs for affected residents. However, the region also faced challenges, including crimes and calls for justice.

A notable incident was the tragic death of community broadcaster Juan Jumalon, who was killed during a live stream in his house in Calamba town on November 5. His death sparked widespread condemnations and led to the filing of murder charges against identified suspects. In response, Governor Henry Oaminal directed intensified efforts to arrest the culprits and re-investigate other assassination attempts in the region.

The violence continued with the death of Riza Ramos Daniel, 49, in a blast at the Mindanao State University-Main Campus gymnasium in Marawi City. This incident prompted collaborative efforts between the provincial government of Lanao del Sur and the Marawi City government for enhanced security measures. The Islamic State militants claimed responsibility for the attack, leading to the arrest of suspects Kadapi Mimbesa and Arsani Membisa, linked to the Dawlah Islamiyah terrorist group.

On the military and police front, major leadership changes occurred in 2023. Maj. Gen. Jose Ma. Cuerpo II took over as the commander of the Philippine Army's 4th Infantry Division, and Brig. Gen. Ricardo Layug became the PRO-10 director. These changes were followed by continued operations against the New People's Army (NPA) rebels and intensified efforts in anti-insurgency and anti-drug campaigns.

The year also witnessed the Barangay and Sangguniang Kabataan elections, which, despite instances of vote buying and tensions, were deemed "generally peaceful" by the authorities. The election period also saw a significant number of operations against illegal firearms and ammunition.

Economically, the region faced challenges with rice supply and prices, prompting government intervention through Executive Order 39. Bukidnon, known as the region's food basket, suffered from drought conditions. Nonetheless, the Department of Agriculture assured that fresh harvests would offset the lean months. Subsequently, the regional economy showed promising signs of stability and growth, with Northern Mindanao achieving a 7.2 percent growth in its gross regional domestic product, a significant improvement from the previous year.