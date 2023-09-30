NICA chief bats for disciplined, patriotic ‘modern-day’ leaders

National Intelligence Coordinating Agency (NICA) Director General Ricardo de Leon has urged the Philippine Public Safety College (PPSC) to keep inculcating national discipline, love, and patriotism to build more 'modern-day leaders' under the Bagong Pilipinas program of the Marcos administration. De Leon made this call in his speech during the Alumni Homecoming of the PPSC's Master in Public Safety Administration (MPSA) and Master in Crisis and Disaster Risk Management (MCDRM) programs, held at the Heroes Hall of PPSC in Old Balara, Quezon City on Friday. 'The foundations of knowledge and skills you have received have empowered you to make a positive impact in our nation and the world,' he said. 'Let us build and sustain academic programs that nurture responsive and capable leaders that are proficient in navigating the complex and dynamic challenges of our times.' The former president of PPSC said the institution has pursued academic programs that empowered and equipped individuals with the vital skills, knowledge, and leadership qualities 'that make you capable of overcoming obstacles that jeopardize the well-being of the people and prosperity of the nation.' 'I would like to veer away from the word ideology, but it is really the ideology. When we will have that kind of national discipline, when we have that love and patriotism already inculcated until we are now sure of the national identity of the Filipinos, I think we can go farther,' he said. De Leon said the foundations of knowledge and skills that the PPSC has taught have empowered every individual 'to make a positive impact in our nation and the world.' 'Let us build and sustain academic programs that nurture responsive and capable leaders that are proficient in navigating the complex and dynamic challenges of our times,' he added. De Leon, a former police general, cited the MPSA and MCDRM as examples of innovative approaches to governance and disaster management, which he had initiated during his presidency. He expressed optimism that under the leadership of Ding Sevilla, the PPSC would continue to mold modern-day leaders with new ideas to build the Bagong Pilipinas. 'Yes, kayo po ang modern-day leaders, but the responsibility nasa ating kamay. Tanggapin po natin yan at ako po'y naniniwala na tayo po'y magkakaroon ng Bagong Pilipinas (Yes, you are the modern-day leaders, but the responsibility is in our hands. Accept that and I believe we will have a new Philippines),' he said. The Bagong Pilipinas program of President Ferdinand R. Marcos Jr. is a new governance characterized by a "principled, accountable and dependable government reinforced by unified institutions of society, whose common objective is to realize the goals and aspirations of every Filipino." During the event, Assistant Secretary Adolfo Ares P. Gutierrez, Deputy Director General of the Philippine Information Agency; Assistant Director General Jonathan Malaya of the National Security Council; and former PPSC president, retired Brig Gen. Ferdinando G. Sevilla, were given awards. The PPSC is one of the bureaus under the Department of the Interior and Local Government that is dedicated to training members of the Philippine National Police, Bureau of Fire Protection, and Bureau of Jail Management and Penology.

Source: Philippines News Agency