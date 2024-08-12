New Housing Initiatives Launched in Mindanao Under PBBM’s ‘Pabahay’ Program

ZAMBOANGA CITY — This weekend marked the launch of additional housing projects in Mindanao under President Ferdinand R. Marcos Jr.'s ambitious Pambansang Pabahay para sa Pilipino (4PH) Program, aimed at providing affordable homes to underprivileged Filipinos. The Department of Human Settlements and Urban Development (DHSUD), led by Secretary Jose Rizalino Acuzar, visited Zamboanga City and Surigao del Norte to initiate new projects and oversee the progress of existing ones.

According to Philippines News Agency, the visit underscored the government's commitment to enhancing living conditions through substantial housing developments across the country. Secretary Acuzar highlighted the importance of these initiatives in fulfilling President Marcos Jr.'s directive to prioritize the construction of quality housing for the nation’s poor. "Here in Mindanao, we have beautiful township developments planned," Acuzar stated during the ground-breaking ceremonies.

The weekend’s activities began with the inspection of the proposed site for Dreams Residences in Zamboanga City, followed by the signing of a memorandum of agreement for the ongoing Vinta Residencia project in Barangay Salaan. The events saw participation from local officials including House Majority Leader and Zamboanga 2nd District Rep. Mannix Dalipe and Zamboanga City Mayor John Dalipe.

Additionally, DHSUD launched the Sikat High Park Residencia in Barangay Layuhan, a project implemented by the National Housing Authority (NHA). The initiative in Zamboanga City alone aims to develop about 25,000 housing units as part of the 4PH program.

On Sunday, the focus shifted to Siargao, where Acuzar joined Dinagat Islands Governor Nilo Demerey Jr. and Dapa Vice Mayor Gerry Abejo for the groundbreaking of the Dapa Island Residences in Barangay Osmena, marking the first 4PH project in the Caraga Region.

DHSUD also reviewed the NHA project designed for the Badjao community in Barangay Kasanyangan, Zamboanga City. Secretary Acuzar emphasized the broader impact of these projects, stating, "These projects are proof that no one will be left behind in President Bongbong Marcos Jr.'s 4PH. We will continue his father's dream of helping all Filipinos have their own homes that are safe and decent."