Nearly P7-M suspected shabu seized in Dumaguete

Anti-illegal drug operatives seized suspected shabu with an estimated street value of almost PHP 7 million and arrested two alleged drug pushers during a buy-bust in Barangay Calindagan here at dawn Saturday. An initial report from the Negros Oriental Police Provincial Office identified the suspects as Roque Dalman and Vinky Gervacio, both residents of Purok Gumamela in Barangay Calindagan. Joint operatives of the Dumaguete City Police and the Philippine Drug Enforcement Agency (PDEA) - Negros Oriental arrested the two suspects when they sold suspected shabu to an undercover agent. Seized from the suspects were more or less 1 kg. of suspected shabu with an estimated street value of PHP6.8 million and a digital weighing scale. Both suspects are tagged as high-value individuals in the police's list of suspected drug personalities. They are now detained as police prepare charges of violation of Republic Act 9165 or the 2002 Comprehensive Dangerous Drugs Act against them.

Source: Philippines News Agency