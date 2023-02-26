Nationwide Mosque Youth Forum

The Kampung Pandan National Housing Scheme Mosque Youth Group in collaboration with the Nationwide Mosque Youth Group Executive Committee organised the Nationwide Mosque Youth Group Forum. Held in conjunction with the 39th National Day celebration, the forum took place at the Kampung Pandan National Housing Scheme Mosque.

The forum's goal was to identify social issues the youth and ways to overcome it from the perspective of Islam. Present was Yang Berhormat Awang Mohammad bin Abdullah @ Lim Swee Ann, Member of the Legislative Council. Three speakers presented a working paper titled 'Tackle and Overcome Social Issues Among the Youth.'

Source: Radio Television Brunei