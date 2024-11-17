National Musabaqah Memorisation Al-Qur’an and Its Interpretation 1446 Hijrah Set to Begin.



Bandar seri begawan: The 5-day Preliminary Round of the National Musabaqah Memorisation Al-Qur’an and its Interpretation 1446 Hijrah is scheduled to commence on 25th November. The event will be hosted at the MABIMS Al-Qur’an Studies and Dissemination Centre, located on Jalan Ong Sum Ping in the capital.

According to Radio Television Brunei, the competition will begin with Category ‘D’ on 25th November. The following day, 26th November, will feature participants from both Category ‘E’ and Category ‘C’, with the latter continuing its activities on 27th November. Category ‘B’ competitors will showcase their skills on 28th November, culminating with Category ‘A’ on 30th November.

For those seeking more information, the secretariat can be reached at 223 7512.