NAIA 3 cooling system temporarily shut down

MANILA: The Manila International Airport Authority (MIAA) on Friday temporarily shut down the cooling system of the Ninoy Aquino International Airport (NAIA) Terminal 3 due to 'chiller troubleshooting.' 'As a precautionary and necessary measure to prevent potential major damage to the entire cooling system, MIAA was constrained to temporarily shut down the chillers to determine the cause of the problem,' the MIAA said in a statement. The MIAA said descaling, cleaning, and swabbing procedures were also conducted on the affected chillers to ensure optimal operational conditions. It said elevated temperatures are now being addressed after observing high operational temperature of chillers 1, 2, and 4. 'To mitigate discomfort, cooling fans have been strategically deployed in the affected areas of the terminal. The MIAA understands that this may cause temporary inconvenience for passengers, employees, and all partners, and is working diligently to resolve the issue as swiftly as possible,' it said. 'While tro ubleshooting activities are expected to be completed tomorrow (Saturday) morning, improved temperature levels may be anticipated by noontime,' it added. MIAA General Manager Eric Jose Ines advised users of Terminal 3 to wear light clothes, bring fans, and to hydrate 'to further mitigate the expected warm temperature at the terminal.' "We appreciate the patience and understanding of our T3 users as we work through this necessary troubleshooting process,' he added. Source: Philippines News Agency

