Munjat Night Emphasizes Purpose and Wisdom of Religious Acts



Bandar Seri Begawan: Every religious act commanded by Allah Subhanahu Wata’ala to His servants serves a significant purpose and wisdom, particularly when performed with diligence. This principle includes the act of fasting, which is intended to enhance an individual’s state of piety, as promised by Allah Subhanahu Wata’ala in the Quran. This theme was central to the tazkirah, or short talk, delivered during the 173rd Munajat Night organized by the Ministry of Religious Affairs on the night of February 15th.





According to Radio Television Brunei, the programme commenced with the recitation of Sayyidul Istighfar and Surah Al-Fatihah, led by Retired Major Haji Mohammad bin Dollah, Commandant of the National Service Programme at the PKBN Training Camp in Temburong District. Participating in this weekly event were PKBN trainees, mosque takmir committee members, and congregants from Jame’ ‘Asr Hassanil Bolkiah and Sufri Bolkiah Mosque, alongside attendees from numerous mosques, suraus, and religious halls nationwide.

