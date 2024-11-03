Munajat Night Programme Highlights Advantages of Reading Al-Qur’an.



BANDAR SERI BEGAWAN: The advantages of reading Al-Qur’an were among the key topics highlighted during the Talk or Tazkirah at the Munajat Night Programme held virtually last night. Organised by the Ministry of Religious Affairs, this marked the 158th iteration of the programme.

According to Radio Television Brunei, the event saw participation from various prominent figures and groups. Awang Haji Mohd Sujairi bin Haji Dollah, Education and Culture Attaché at the Brunei Darussalam Embassy in the Arab Republic of Egypt, was among the attendees. The programme also included officers and staff from the Brunei Darussalam Embassy in Cairo, Year 1 students from Ma’had Qiraat Shoubra, Al-Azhar University, and staff and students from Sultan Sharif Ali Islamic University.

Additionally, the event was enlivened by the presence of the Az-Zakireen Mosque Meragang Takmir Committee and Youth Group, as well as Takmir Committees and congregants from Pehin Datu Imam Haji Abdul Mokti Mosque, Kampung Burong Pingai Ayer; Lambak Mo

sque, Berakas; and Brunei International Airport Surau. The programme also reached mosques, suraus, and religious halls throughout the nation, fostering a widespread participation in the spiritual gathering.