Nursing Forum Highlights Mental Health Challenges Among Health Care Workers.



Kuala Belait: High workload, great responsibility, and frequently facing stressful situations can have a negative impact on the mental health of health care workers. Good mental health is important to ensure that services adhere to standard operating procedures, SOP’s for patients. The matter was among those shared during the Nursing Forum organized by the Brunei Darussalam Nurses Association, PENJURU. It was held at the Suri Seri Begawan Hospital in Kuala Belait.

According to Radio Television Brunei, present was Datin Paduka Hajah Suraya Noraidah Binti Abdullah, President of PENJURU. The forum titled ‘Nursing and Midwifery: Addressing Mental Health Issues in Working and Challenges in Nursing and Midwifery Services’ aims to increase the self-confidence and efficiency of nurses and midwives in carrying out their duties, apart from providing the necessary support and strategies so that nurses and midwives can take care of their own mental health towards providing optimal and efficient services to patients.