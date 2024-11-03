‘Bicara Mualaf’ Forum Addresses Challenges of New Converts.



Bandar Seri Begawan: The ‘Bicara Mualaf’ Forum, part of the ‘Bicara Mualaf’ Programme, focused on the challenges faced by new converts, particularly in maintaining politeness with non-Muslim family members. The forum was held at the Islamic Da’wah Centre on the morning of 3rd November.

According to Radio Television Brunei, the event was attended by Awang Haji Shamshol bin Haji Omar, Acting Deputy Permanent Secretary for Policy and Religion at the Ministry of Religious Affairs. ‘Bicara Mualaf’ is a component of the Ikon Muallaf Programme, which aims to expose participants to both local and international muallaf figures through discussions and sharing sessions. The programme was organized by the As-Syahadah Muallaf Youth under the Secretariat of the Youth Religious Programme at the Islamic Da’wah Centre.