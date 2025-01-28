Multiple Immigration Offences Uncovered in Operasi Panyap 2025



Bandar Seri Begawan: Several offences were recorded during three separate Operasi Panyap 2025 conducted by the Law Enforcement Division, Department of Immigration and National Registration targeting several locations in the country.





According to Radio Television Brunei, during the operations at the car park area in Mukim Berakas ‘A’ and the business premises in Mukim Berakas ‘B’, three foreigners were detained for further investigation. The offences committed included working not according to the position stated in the work pass, working using a visit pass, and working not with the original employer.





In the operation targeting a house in Mukim Kuala Belait, two foreigners were detained. The offences committed included working not with the original employer and abetting in conducting an immigration offence.





Meanwhile, in the third operation targeting a business premise in Mukim Gadong, three foreigners were detained for working using visitor passes.

