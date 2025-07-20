Mukim Keriam Triumphs in Tutong District Football Tournament



Tutong: The Mukim Keriam football team emerged victorious in the 9-A-Team Tutong District Inter-Mukim Football Tournament. The event was organized in celebration of His Majesty’s 79th birthday and took place at the Tutong Sports Complex Field.

According to Radio Television Brunei, Mukim Keriam secured their championship title by defeating Lamunin ‘A’ with a score of 1-nil in the final match. The awards were presented by Awang Haji Mohammad Sofian bin Haji Basri, the Acting Tutong District Officer. The tournament also aimed to discover young talent to represent the Tutong District in future competitions.