Village Family Walkathon Celebrates His Majesty’s 79th Birthday



Kampung sengkurong: In conjunction with His Majesty’s 79th Birthday Celebration, the Kampung Sengkurong Consultative Council and the Kampung Mulaut Consultative Council organized a Village Family Walkathon on the morning of July 20th. The event took place at the Village Farm of Agricultural Site, Jalan Lempaki, Kampung Mulaut.





According to Radio Television Brunei, the walkathon aimed to promote a healthy lifestyle among the villagers. Participants included Pengiran Mohammad Ameer Mubarak bin Pengiran Haji Hashim, Acting Brunei Muara District Officer, and Yang Berhormat Awang Zainol bin Haji Mohammed, Member of the Legislative Council. The event provided an opportunity for community engagement and encouraged physical activity as a means to enhance well-being.

