Mt. Kanlaon Continues to Emit Steam Post-Eruption

La Carlota, Negros Occidental — Four days following its eruption, Mt. Kanlaon is still releasing steam and sulfur dioxide, maintaining a state of ongoing degassing. Andylene Quintia, a volcanologist with the Philippine Institute of Volcanology and Seismology (Phivolcs) based in La Carlota, provided these details in an interview with the Philippine News Agency on Friday.

According to Philippines News Agency, the steam plume observed by residents in Canlaon City, Negros Oriental, and surrounding areas is typical behavior for a volcano post-eruption. "The volcano continues to degas, and the presence of steam, smoke, and sulfur dioxide is likely intensified by the rain," she explained. Degassing refers to the process where pressure is released from the magma inside the volcano, which is a normal occurrence following eruptive activity.

Quintia also noted that the plumes seen recently are not new but are consistent with the emissions from Monday’s eruption. On Thursday, the plume was reported to reach as high as 2,000 meters, but it has since decreased to about 1,000 meters and was less visible on Friday due to cloud cover.

Phivolcs maintains Alert Level 2 for Mt. Kanlaon, indicating increased unrest. Despite the ongoing volcanic activity, Canlaon City has lifted the work suspension order for both government and private offices. Additionally, at least 81 families or 262 individuals are currently housed in evacuation centers, receiving support such as food packs, hygiene kits, kitchen and sleeping kits, and face masks, as reported on the official social media page of Canlaon City.