Motion for the Development Fund Resolution Announced with $480 Million Allocation



Bandar Seri Begawan: The Minister at the Prime Minister’s Office and Second Minister of Finance and Economy recently presented the Motion for the Development Fund Resolution, announcing an expenditure of $480 million dedicated to over 300 projects. These projects are based on the Manpower Blueprint and the Economic Blueprint, aligning with the goals of Wawasan Brunei 2035.





According to Radio Television Brunei, the allocation is a testament to the government’s support for the national agenda, aiming to positively impact the country’s development and promote inclusive growth. As of February 26, over $120 million of the funds allocated for the Financial Year 2024/2025 have been utilized. This has resulted in the completion of 22 projects, with an additional 65 projects currently in progress.





The completed projects focus on various clusters, including enhancing access to education. Notable achievements include the rebuilding of the Sultan Hassan Secondary School in Temburong District and the upgrading of facilities at the Hassanal Bolkiah Arabic Boys Secondary School, including the multi-purpose hall, kitchen, and dormitory rooms for teachers.

