MORE Power Commits P1 Billion to Enhance Electricity Services in Bohol

BOHOL — MORE Electric and Power Corp. announced plans to invest approximately PHP1 billion over the next four years to enhance power services in Bohol, aiming to boost reliability and customer service in the region.

According to Philippines News Agency, who spoke at the 16th Media Seminar organized by the US Embassy in the Philippines, this investment reflects a targeted approach to improving the local power infrastructure. "For Bohol, that [investment] should be between... perhaps a billion would be more or less doable in the next four years," Castro stated. He emphasized that while the system in Bohol is not "totally damaged," it definitely requires enhancements to meet growing demands and expectations.

The commitment follows the divestment by SPC Power Corp. of its stake in Bohol Light Co. Inc. (BLCI) earlier this year, which was acquired by Primelectric Holdings, an affiliate of MORE Power. Castro highlighted that a significant portion of the planned investment will focus on the installation of automatic circuit reclosers (ACRs). He noted, "So [an] ACR, as I have pointed out, can avert outages by 98-99 percent. So that one immediately will bring improvement."

Additionally, Castro mentioned that funds will also be allocated to improve the customer helpline in Bohol, ensuring that residents have prompt and effective access to support when needed.