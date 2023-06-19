Monday forecast: Fair weather, rain showers to prevail across PH

The intertropical convergence zone (ITCZ) and localized thunderstorms will bring rain showers across the country Monday, the weather bureau said. In its 4 a.m. weather advisory, the Philippine Atmospheric, Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration (PAGASA) said rains are likely in the afternoon or evening. Metro Manila and the rest of the country will get cloudy skies. PAGASA added that flash floods or landslides are possible during severe thunderstorms. Meanwhile, light to moderate winds and slight to moderate seas will prevail across the archipelago.

Source: Philippines News Agency