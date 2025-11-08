Mega Blood Donation Campaign Launches at Sungai Hanching Restaurant

Sungai hanching: A significant blood donation campaign took place for the first time at a restaurant in Sungai Hanching on the morning of 8th November, highlighting the universal values of humanity and the importance of saving lives.

According to Radio Television Brunei, this event not only facilitated blood donations but also included a generous donation of machines and bedgears to the Ministry of Health’s Blood Donation Centres. The donation was officially received by Pengiran Mohd Bakhtiar bin Pengiran Haji Ibrahim, who serves as the Acting Director of Administration and Finance at the Ministry of Health.

The campaign was a collaborative effort between Syarikat Trillion, Sim Kim Huat Trading Company Sendirian Berhad, Borneo Kopitiam Restaurant and Catering, and Trillion Fresh Mart. As part of the ceremony, five distinguished blood donors were recognized and received awards for their contributions.