Brunei History Centre Hosts 7th ‘Menyuluh Sejarah Brunei’ Programme

Bandar seri begawan: The Brunei History Centre, in collaboration with the Brunei History Association, PESEBAR, organized the seventh edition of the ‘Menyuluh Sejarah Brunei’ Programme. This event, held through the Borneo Studies Centre Division, pen-BORNEO, aimed to showcase the capabilities of the younger generation in producing scientific historical studies.

According to Radio Television Brunei, the programme, themed ‘Menelusuri Sumber Sejarah Kitani’, was designed to focus on tracing Brunei’s historical sources. It sought to help participants know, internalize, and understand the nation’s historical trajectory. Doctor Awang Haji Muhammad Hadi bin Muhammad Melayong, Head of Brunei History Centre, was present at the event. The programme included two presentations by officers from Sultan Sharif Ali Islamic University and Borneo Studies Centre.