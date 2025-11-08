EDUtech Asia 2025 Highlights Brunei’s Commitment to Sustainable Education

Bandar seri begawan: EDUtech Asia 2025 brought together education leaders, policymakers, educators, and industry experts to exchange insights and shape the future of education. Themed ‘Positive disruption: unlocking limitless potential in education with A.I and tech’, the event was held at the Sands Expo and Convention Centre, Singapore recently.

According to Radio Television Brunei, representing Brunei Darussalam at the event was Pengiran Doctor Mohamad Iskandar bin Pengiran Haji Petra, the Acting Deputy Permanent Secretary for Policy and Corporate at the Ministry of Education. During the panel discussion titled ‘Sustainable Development Goals, SDG 4 and beyond – education policies for a sustainable future’, Pengiran Doctor Mohamad Iskandar highlighted that Brunei Darussalam’s education system is built on a strong and coherent policy foundation. This foundation is guided by Wawasan Brunei 2035 and aligned with SDG 4.

EDUtech Asia 2025 served as a valuable platform for Brunei Darussalam to share its education policies and engage with experts on current educational trends. The event facilitated discussions on how to harness A.I and technology to unlock limitless potential in education, with a focus on sustainable development and future-ready education systems.