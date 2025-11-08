Active Weather Conditions Expected in Brunei Due to Typhoon ‘Fung-wong’

Bandar seri begawan: Brunei Darussalam is currently experiencing the Inter-monsoon phase, which typically lasts until the end of November. As of 11 a.m. on November 8, Typhoon ‘Fung-wong’ was approximately 2,033 kilometers away from the country and is predicted to move westwards and then north-westwards, away from Brunei.

According to Radio Television Brunei, the typhoon is expected to influence the country’s weather conditions significantly. Starting from November 9 and continuing until Friday, November 14, the nation is forecasted to experience active weather conditions. This includes showers that are occasionally heavy, thundery, and gusty, affecting the sea and several areas of the country. Wind gusts could reach up to 50 kilometers per hour during or near heavy and thundery showers.

The public is advised to take precautionary measures in anticipation of these active weather conditions. Residents are urged to stay informed and prepared for the forecasted adverse weather, ensuring safety for themselves and their property during this period.